Under the Marquee

So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday March 23 at 7pm

With his powerful presence, from the moment he struts on stage, actor Robert Neary uncannily resembles Neil Diamond. His wit and mannerisms are spot on, especially when he plays guitar. When he tells the stories and trivia behind some of Neil’s most popular songs, his rich baritone gravelly voice can easily be mistaken for Neil’s own speaking voice. If you close your eyes and listen to him sing with the magnificent band behind him, you will swear you are listening to Neil himself.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Presented by Sonic Era Touring

Monday, March 24 at 7pm

“In The Mood” for swing music? The most popular and sought after big band of all time returns to Bend to perform their greatest hits. The 17 member orchestra, their lead singers, and vocal group will perform their catalog of big band classics just the way they would have over 80 years ago when Glenn Miller stood in front of his band. It is a show that continues to transport audiences back in time and is as nostalgic as it is exciting.

Skerryvore

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, March 30 at 7:30pm

With bagpipes, fiddles, accordions and whistles, alongside guitar and vocals underpinned by driving bass, drums and keyboards, Skerryvore represents the best in contemporary Scottish traditional music. Three-time winners of Scotland’s “Live Act of the Year,” the band’s high energy performances thrill concert audiences and festival crowds across North America, Australia, the UK and Europe.

VIP ticket includes pre-show whisky tasting with the band.

The Psychology of a Murderer

Presented by GD Theatres

Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30pm

Whether you’re a true crime aficionado or simply curious about the human mind, join forensic psychologist Dr. Rachel Toles for an illuminating journey into the darkest corners of a killer’s psyche. Dr. Toles delves deep into the minds and motives of infamous killers, including Jeffrey Dahmer, Aaron Hernandez, Chris Watts, Aileen Wuornos, the Menendez Brothers, and more. Through gripping case studies, expert analysis, and audience Q&A, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of what turns ordinary people into murderers.

National Geographic Live

The Untold Story of Sharks

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Friday, April 4 at 7:30pm

Embark with Dr. Jess Cramp on a journey through the National Geographic archives to discover the work of pioneering women in shark science, before diving into Cramp’s present-day work at the frontier of shark research and conservation. Through vivid storytelling and photography, Cramp will take audiences to the South Pacific in search of elusive shark breeding grounds, and discuss what it means to save sharks while working with communities struggling to maintain traditional ways of life.

Seals & Crofts 2

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, April 6 at 7:30pm

For Brady Seals, cousin to Jim, and Lua Crofts, daughter of Dash, musical magic is all in the family. With a reverent nod to the past and harmonies as sweet as a breath of springtime air, they artfully re-imagine the iconic classics of the1970’s soft rock duo Seals & Crofts, including Summer Breeze, Diamond Girl, Get Closer and We May Never Pass This Way (Again).

Coming Soon

On Sale Now

April 8: Sprout Film Festival

April 11: Edna Vazquez of Pink Martini

April 13: Hotel California — The Original Eagles Tribute

April 15: The String Queens

April 23: Portland Cello Project — The Music of Stevie Wonder

April 27: The Sleeping Beauty Ballet

