Spring Concert Series 2026

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

This is a reminder about two easy ways to experience our concert this weekend without a membership or advance tickets: our open dress rehearsal and our Rush Ticket Line. Both offer flexible opportunities to enjoy live symphonic music and be part of this special weekend.

We would love for you to join us for this meaningful celebration of Maestro Michael Gesme’s final concerts with the Central Oregon Symphony. Please see more details below on how to take advantage of these opportunities.

Open Dress Rehearsal

If you don’t have tickets or your weekend schedule doesn’t allow you to attend one of our concerts, our open dress rehearsal is a wonderful alternative—and a special experience in its own right.

Join us for a behind-the-scenes look at the orchestra’s final run-through, where you can hear the full program, watch the musicians and conductor fine-tune the performance, and feel the energy as everything comes together just before opening day. It’s a relaxed, welcoming way to experience the music, perfect for first-time concertgoers, students, families, and longtime symphony fans alike.

Come enjoy the excitement of live orchestral music while getting a rare glimpse into the creative process that brings a concert to life. Friday, May 15, 7pm at Mountain View High School Auditorium. Free to all, and no tickets required.

Our Rush Ticket Line

If the above Dress Rehearsal option does not work for you and you still want to attend one of our weekend concerts, we will continue our Rush Ticket Line, which we implemented for our Fall Concert Series this past October.

In past seasons, we have had the luxury of a huge space in which to perform our concerts, and we made a significant number of complimentary tickets available for anyone interested in attending COS performances. With our move to the much smaller Mountain View High School Auditorium, we have had to temporarily suspend our complimentary ticket policy.

However, in order to provide the opportunity for as many people as possible to attend our concerts, this season we are implementing a practice known as a rush line. The idea is simple: there is always a set of ticket holders who are not able to attend a given performance, and we want to fill those seats on concert day.

The process:

If you don’t have a ticket, come to the hall prior to the concert and get in the rush line. Before the show begins, ushers will count empty seats. Individuals in the rush line will be allowed into the show until the hall is at capacity.

Spring Concert Series

This richly varied program spans dramatic opera, heartfelt reflection, folk-inspired dance, and vivid orchestral color. Verdi’s La Forza del Destino Overture opens with gripping drama and sweeping lyricism, setting the stage for the emotional intensity of his opera. In contrast, Jonathan Leshnoff’s Elegy for Strings, Harp, Timpani, and French Horns offers a contemporary and deeply moving meditation on loss and memory.

Grieg’s Norwegian Dances, Op. 35 brings lively charm and folk flavor, while Ponchielli’s beloved “Dance of the Hours” sparkles with elegance and wit. The program concludes with Respighi’s Pines of Rome, a thrilling sonic journey through the Eternal City, rich with color and grandeur.

Open Dress Rehearsal

Friday, May 15 | 7pm

Concerts:

Saturday, May 16 | 2pm

Saturday, May 16 | 7:30pm

Sunday, May 17 | 2pm

More information and concert updates are available at the link below.

All concerts will take place in the Mountain View High Auditorium. Sunday matine will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

Parking

We encourage all concertgoers to arrive early, as seating is general admission. However, for the open dress rehearsal, seating should not be an issue, so you can arrive at your convenience. Please be mindful of noise so as not to interrupt the rehearsal.

Doors for the Rush Line will open shortly before the performance.

The concerts are in the Mountain View High School Auditorium, located at 2755 NE 27th Street. The entrance to the auditorium is on the west side of campus, at the back.

cosymphony.com