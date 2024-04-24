Spring Exhibit at the Nancy McGrath Green Gallery

(Dreamscape by Rebecca Baldwin)

Nancy McGrath Green Gallery, located at the Sunriver Christian Fellowship, is hosting an exhibit of artists from the Red Chair Gallery in Bend. The work being displayed will include photography, watercolors, oil, acrylic, pastel, and mixed media by Ken Marunowski, Rebecca Baldwin, Sue Dougherty, Linda Swindle and Mike Putnam.

Ken is an artist, educator and writer who paints large gestural abstractions and vibrant abstract impressionist landscapes. Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Ken has been making art, teaching painting and drawing classes, and writing for Cascade A&E in Central Oregon since 2015. He is represented by Red Chair Gallery in Bend and LAURA VINCENT DESIGN & GALLERY in Portland. kennethmarunowski.com, @kenmarunowski (Instagram), @spiritofplayart (Instagram business account).

Sue is a 20 year resident of Central Oregon. During this time she has practiced as a veterinary internal medicine specialist, raised her two kids with her husband, and currently is pursuing her passion as a wildlife photographer. She travels the world making evocative images of the wildlife that shares the planet with us. The wildlife right here in Oregon also provides wonderful photographic opportunities! Her goal is to bring awareness of the beauty and interconnectedness of us all. offleashphotography.net, Instagram: @offleashphotography.

Having left public education, Linda was able to pursue her love of watercolor paintings daily. The spontaneity and freshness of this transparent medium are the aspect that most appeals to her. Linda’s subject matter is diverse, but the underlying theme is to capture the moment in a loose, spontaneous technique and approach. Living on a small ranch, she is surrounded by some of the animals that show up in her paintings. These paintings are a joy to create. lswatercolor.com.

Long time Bend resident, Rebecca has had a lifelong passion for the outdoors and the natural world. Years of backpacking, hiking, mountain biking, and skiing have taken her to beautiful places and provided inspiration. Her paintings are sometimes based on recognizable locations, while others are purely imaginary, built on pieces of memory and outdoor experiences. rebeccabaldwinart.com.

Mike is a Bend photographer whose fine art nature and landscape photographs celebrate the natural beauty of Oregon. All of his fine art prints were captured with a large format 4×5 film camera which gives his landscape and nature photographs exceptional detail, impressive depth of field and a look and feel which makes them distinct from other photography formats. mikeputnamphoto.com, Instagram: @mikeputnamphoto.

sunriverchristianfellowship.com • 541-593-1183