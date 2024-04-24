So You’ve Always Wanted to Write a Book . . .

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Generative writing workshops provide time and space to create new work inspired by writing prompts, discussing craft, and sharing work. They stretch your writing practice by introducing new frameworks and forms, spark fresh ideas or dig up buried memories, and offer a place to share fellowship with other writers. In this 3-part workshop, we’ll take inspiration from various mythological traditions to generate new writing or to enhance creative pieces in process. Our time together will be balanced between reading inspiration texts, writing to prompts related to those texts, and sharing our writing. This is an opportunity for writers of any genre (poetry, fiction, nonfiction) and at any level to set aside some time for creative output and community.

Wednesdays, May 8-22

5:30-8pm

COCC Redmond Technology Education Center 136; $99

Have you always wanted to write a kid’s book? This class is for you! In this course, successful kid’s book author Dani Nichols will help you navigate the path to writing, designing, and selling your book. No experience necessary! Participants are encouraged to come with potential children’s book ideas and questions. Authors who already have a children’s books and want help releasing or successfully marketing their children’s books are also welcome.

Saturdays, May 4-11

9am-1pm

COCC Health Careers Center 230; $99

In this course, learn essential building blocks for fiction and memoir including plot, setting, theme, characterization, point-of-view, and dialogue. What is the hero’s journey, and how does a writer develop a story concept into a page-turning bestseller? Award-winning author and college educator Kathryn Mattingly will inspire you to begin your novel, complete your first draft, or reassess what you have written so far. Open to novel and memoir writers of all levels!

Thurdays, April 25-May 30

5-8pm

COCC Chandler Lab 301; $159

