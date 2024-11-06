STING Adds Second Show

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)
STING Added a Second Show!
Monday, May 26
Online Presale: Thursday, November 7 at 10am
Presale Code: LAVA
General Onsale: Friday, November 8 at 10am
Online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Learn More
The Ticket Mill
The Ticket Mill, your place to find the best price on Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert tickets, is at 520 SW Powerhouse, Suite 624 above J. Jill and Hello Sunshine. They are open Monday through Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm. The Ticket Mill is also the place to buy Old Mill District Gift Cards that friends and family can use to buy concert tickets and amphitheater merch!