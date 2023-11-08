Studio 6000 Printmakers First Annual Show & Sale Debuts in Sisters

(Full Moon on the John Day River by Paul Bennett)

The Studio 6000 Printmakers are hosting their first annual studio show and sale Saturday, November 25, 10am-3pm, at the studio in Sisters.

The event will feature original prints and mixed media art by 12 studio members and include work by the late Patricia Clark (1935 – 2021) one of the founding members and printmaking mentor. Artists will be on hand demonstrating a variety of printmaking techniques and operating the presses.

Studio 6000 was established in 2019 after the Bend Art Center closed, and several of its members, including the founder Clark, wanted to maintain a printmaking presence and working studio in Central Oregon. Clark, a master printmaker, artist, educator, and arts advocate, founded the printmaking studio Atelier 6000, later known as the Bend Art Center in 2007. The members found a suitable light filled workspace in a small industrial park in Sisters and opened their doors in August 2019.

Today, studio 6000 is a shared workspace for 12 members working in a variety of printmaking techniques. The studio has three large presses and a variety of other equipment and tools for printmaking and creating hand-made books. Public workshops are offered periodically featuring printmaking methods and bookmaking techniques.

Studio 6000 is located at 211 E Sun Ranch Drive, #103 in Sisters (diagonally across the parking lot from Fika Sisters Coffeehouse).