Summer Kickin’ Concerts Presents Nate Smith

Featuring a mix of gritty backwoods soul, rock ‘n’ roll swagger and velvet-thunder vocals, Nate Smith’s personal journey inspired him to be a beacon of country-music hope, an inspirational mission he puts front-and-center. A California native, former worship leader, and lifelong music lover, Smith approaches that mission with a background as eclectic as it gets. Learning guitar at 13, Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley and Bob Seger were among those informing his powerful, fire-from-within vocals, while Michael Jackson made him crave the spotlight and Nirvana gave his sound a jagged edge. In 2018, Smith lost everything he owned in the devastating Camp Fire which tore through Paradise, California, now known as the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state’s history. Although his family was safe, he struggled to cope and turned back to music, hoping that it would help comfort himself and others. Help it did, inspiring a month-long road trip across the U.S. to Music City, writing music and playing dive bars along the way.

Since making it to Nashville, the singer’s “powerhouse tenor” has become “perhaps country music’s fastest-rising beloved voice” (The Tennessean). He’s made a huge splash with songs such as his Platinum-certified multi-week No. 1 hit Whiskey On You, which was lauded as the “breakup song of the summer” by Country Now and “an enormously satisfying country kiss-off anthem” by Stereogum. The smash hit has racked up over 405 million total global on-demand streams to date, contributing to Nate’s billion total catalog streams globally. Nate released his debut, self-titled album along with the deluxe version on April 28. The hefty 26-song project hit #6 on Billboard’s Country album charts and #30 on the Billboard Top 200. His latest single off the album, World On Fire, is currently Top 5 and climbing at country radio. The CMT Awards and ACM Awards nominee spent the summer touring alongside Thomas Rhett and is currently on the road with Cole Swindell. In 2024 he kicks off his headline World On Fire Tour before hitting the road with Morgan Wallen next spring/summer.

Doors open at 4pm with music openers starting at 5pm. Tickets on-sale now at generalduffys.com.

About General Duffys:

General Duffy’s Waterhole is located at 404 SW Forest Avenue in Redmond and is open seven days a week from 11am to 9pm. Family-friendly indoor/outdoor music venue and event space on 1.4 acres in the heart of downtown Redmond. Sip and savor the flavors from top notch locally crafted breweries, cideries, and Oregon vineyards at the Taphouse, five chef-operated Food Trucks, and newly revived Annex Kitchen + Cocktails — aiming to provide an upstanding experience with exceptional quality and food for every palate.

generalduffys.com