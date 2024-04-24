Greenhouse Cabaret — Complete Works Abridged

(Photo by Joy Reneke Photography)

A retelling of all the Bard’s plays in less than two hours.

Opens May 10, runs through May 25 (ten performances).

A hilarious romp through all 37 of William Shakespeare’s plays, told in under 97 minutes? It’s truly a feat, and potentially not possible, however this trio of actors attempts the impossible. This show was born when three inspired, charismatic comics, having honed their pass-the-hat act at Renaissance fairs, premiered their preposterous masterwork at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987. It quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London’s longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre. The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is one of the world’s most frequently produced plays and has been translated into several dozen languages.Fast paced, witty, and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. The original version was followed by the 2010 REVISED version, and this latest REVISED AGAIN version includes changes that celebrate and encourage greater diversity and inclusivity in today’s theater!

The cast consists of Bend theater forces, Kisky Holwerda, who was last seen directing tick, tick…BOOM! at The Greenhouse, and was seen on stage as the bard himself in Something Rotten! She is joined by the hilarious Victoria Schaad, who was last seen in The Greenhouse’s The Old Man & The Old Moon! Finally, the cast is rounded out by Grey Conant, a well versed local who grew up working with BEAT Children’s Theater, recently directing The Last Five Years at The Greenhouse, and also starring in numerous shows throughout Bend.

The show is directed by the seasoned grumpy old man, Richard Choate, who’s been also heavily involved in theater since his move to Central Oregon in 2015. Come enter the transformed Greenhouse into a 70’s vibrant take on the Globe Theater. Find seats wrapped around the stage just like the real thing, as the stage thrusts into the audience. Don’t be surprised if an actor kicks you out of your seat or ‘vomits’ in your lap. Even if you have zero clue on what Shakepeare’s shows are about, you are still bound to leave having laughed your ruffled collar off.

This is The Greenhouse Cabaret’s 6th production since forming in winter of 2021. It is the first theater/plant shop combination in the world, and is known for supporting artists and creating a safe inclusive space for elevating art creation. Ticket costs go towards paying the actors and crew a professional theatrical wage, and is pioneering a new level of theater in Central Oregon. This is the first ‘comedy’ on the stage, as the past 5 shows have been musicals. Tune in this fall for Proof by David Auburn and Sweeney Todd by Steven Sondheim.

Run Time Estimate: 1.5 hours, 15 min. Intermission

There will be smoke effects, milk language and themes, hilarity, improv, interaction, and buffoonery. Our marketing was made possible by the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.

TheGreenhouseCabaret.com • Instagram @TheGreenhouseCabaret • Info@TheGreenhouseCabaret.com • 541-699-2840 • 1017 NE Second St., Bend