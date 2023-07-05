Sunriver Music Festival’s 2023 Season Opens with The Festival Orchestra On Saturday, August 5

The 46th season of Sunriver Music Festival begins on Saturday, August 5 with a Festival Orchestra concert featuring the Central Oregon Mastersingers, conducted by Brett Mitchell.

Other season performances feature mezzo-soprano Sarah Mattox (August 7), violinist William Hagen (August 11), soprano Kathryn Mueller (August 14), and pianist Andrew von Oeyen (August 15 and 17).

Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians from around the country. Concerts are held in two iconic venues: the Tower Theatre in Bend and the Sunriver Resort Great Hall.

2023 Season Ticket Information

Visit sunrivermusic.org to purchase tickets and to learn more about the Festival’s acclaimed maestro, musicians, and guest artists. For the main season concerts, tickets start at $36. For those under age 25, tickets are $25. For the Discover the Symphony concert, adult tickets are $15 and ages 18 and under are free. Series packages (four classical concerts, a pops concert and a solo piano recital) are available at a 10% discount. See below for the full schedule.

Festival Faire — Annual Fundraising Event on July 16

Limited tickets remain for the Festival Faire, Sunriver Music Festival’s primary fundraising event. All proceeds directly support the Young Artists Scholarship (YAS) program and the 46th season of bringing professional orchestral musicians to Bend and Sunriver. Over the past 28 years, the Festival has awarded nearly $700,000 to Central Oregon music students through the YAS program.

On Sunday, July 16 at 4pm, attendees will enjoy an elegant event in the Sunriver Resort Great Hall. Dress is festive black and white, and entertainment will include performances by the Central Oregon Mastersingers, YAS recipients and mezzo-soprano Sarah Mattox, a YAS alumna.

This year’s auction features a trip to Florence, Italy, with a guided walking tour of the Italian Renaissance (airfare, lodging and tours included); “Wines of the World” wine cooler filled with high-end vintages from around the world; Oregon Ducks football tickets with a premier tailgating parking spot; an exclusive house concert in December with concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer; and more. Sunriver Resort chefs will prepare hors d’oeuvres and complimentary wine and soft drinks will be served.

Tickets for July 16’s annual fundraiser Festival Faire are available at sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-9310. Cost is $100 per person, including entertainment, food and wine. Individual general admission tickets are available or full tables can be reserved for groups.

2023 Season Concert Schedule

led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Classical Concert I

Saturday, August 5, 2023 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Central Oregon Mastersingers

MOZART Regina coeli

MOZART Ave verum corpus

MOZART Symphony No. 38, “Prague”

R. STRAUSS Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme

Pops Concert

Monday, August 7, 2023 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively pops concert of Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning themes from popular movies and musicals, including Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Schindler’s List, Wicked and more!

Classical Concert II

Friday, August 11, 2023 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

William Hagen, violin

MILHAUD La création du monde

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

Classical Concert III

Monday, August 14, 2023 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Kathryn Mueller, soprano

COPLAND Three Latin American Sketches

BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915

MAHLER (arr. Lee) Symphony No. 4

Discover the Symphony

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – 3pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

This family-friendly matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Enjoy a one-hour concert in the Great Hall featuring scholarship recipient John Fawcett, violin and the full orchestra. The program includes Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, accompanied by illustrations by Kellie Schneider. Free for kids 18 and under; fun for all ages.

Solo Piano Concert with Andrew von Oeyen

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Andrew von Oeyen will perform a solo piano recital with a theme of “Angels and Demons,” including works by J.S. Bach, Liszt, Saint-Saëns, Messiaen and more.

Classical Concert IV

Thursday, August 17, 2023 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Andrew von Oeyen, piano

LIGETI Concert Românesc

HAYDN Symphony No. 104, “London”

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

Sunriver Music Festival presents world-class orchestral performances and supports music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org