Sunriver Stars to Host Audition for First Show of 2023 Season

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) is thrilled to announce its 2023 season which will feature four shows as well as the annual STARS Kids Drama Camp. The season will kick off in March with Phil Olson’s A Nice Family Gathering, a story about a man who loved his wife so much, he almost told her.

“I was looking for a simple, but hilarious play that I felt would be fun to perform and produce,” said Director Ron Pugh. “This one stood out after a lot of looking.”

The story takes place on Thanksgiving with the first family gathering at the Lundeen household since Dad died. Dad comes back as a ghost with a mission; to tell his wife of 35 years he loved her, something he neglected to do while he was alive. The problem is, only one son can see and hear Dad, and Mom decided to invite a date for dinner.

Auditions will be held at 6pm December 8 at The Door Three Rivers for eight roles (four men and four women). There are no children parts, but various adult ages will be considered for the main characters. Rehearsals will take place Tuesday through Thursday starting January 3. Audition-related questions may be directed to Pugh at ronpugh@live.com.

SSCT’s season will continue in June with an old-time broadcast show, Radio Star, directed by Susan Evans Inman, and STARS Kid Drama Camp. In July, SSCT Artistic Director Victoria Kristy will present a psychological thriller, Trap for a Lonely Man. The season will conclude in November with an all-ages production of Anne of Green Gables, directed by Michele Hans.

The Stars closed its tenth anniversary season in October to three sold-out crowds for Oz! The beloved classic, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, delighted guests as an all-ages musical. The celebratory season also included The Odd Couple (Female Version), and a dinner benefit show, The Blabbermouth, the Puff Monster, and the Wolf; Topsy-Turvy Tales from Ukraine, which raised $8,500 for the people of Ukraine.

As a nonprofit, SSCT is an all-volunteer organization, and relies on community support in order to offer quality theater experiences to the local community. With hopes of another successful year, SSCT is looking for those with a love for the arts to get involved and consider Sunriver Stars in their charitable giving.

sunriverstars.org