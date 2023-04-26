Sunriver Stars to Host Audition for Psychological Thriller

Auditions will be held April 27 at Village Properties.

Sunriver Stars Community Theater will host auditions for the psychological thriller, Trap for Lonely Man, at 6pm April 27 at Village Properties, 56835 Venture Lane, Suite 208, in the Sunriver Business Park.

The story is set in an isolated chalet in the French Alps, where Daniel Corban has lost his wife, and is rapidly losing his mind. After having reported his wife’s disappearance, he is visited by a young priest who claims he has found Madam Corban well and repentant for running out on her husband.

With an inheritance at stake, it becomes increasingly apparent that he is facing some sort of conspiracy, which may be reason enough for a scheme of deception and corruption. The tension and mystery are sustained to the very last moments of the play.

The show will take place July 28-30 at The Door Three Rivers. Rehearsals will begin May 1 on Mondays and Wednesdays, with an additional rehearsal day as the show nears. Tickets and more information may be found at sunriverstars.org.

