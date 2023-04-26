Discover Art & Photography Courses

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Discover the art of skillful adult finger-painting! Acrylic pouring is a method of painting that is brush-free and uses gravity to spread fluid color on just about any surface. Acrylic pouring is easy, fun and relaxing when you know what you’re doing.

Saturday, June 24

10am-1pm

COCC Chandler Lab 207; $79

Experience the creativity and beauty of star photography with professional photographer Brent Bunch. Learn how to do star photography and light painting with a flashlight, how to set up a digital camera in full manual mode to achieve the best star shots and how to edit star shots in your computer. This class will take place at Prineville Reservoir State Park, which is an International Dark Sky Park.

Saturday, May 20

7:30-11:30pm

Prineville Reservoir State Park; $69

Discover how easy it is to emboss designs into copper and brass to create beautiful pieces of art. Learn about the tools and techniques necessary to create these unique designs. Students will walk away with two finished pieces, one in copper and one in brass. No experience necessary.

Saturday, May 27

9am-12:30pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $69

Saturday, June 3

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus, Bldg. 1; $69

