Sunset Entertainment on the Lawn

Live music this Saturday, July 20, with Angelina & Lonnie Jazz

Show starts at 7:30pm, gate opens at 6:30pm

If the surroundings weren’t so beautiful, you would believe you are hearing talent from a New York City Club.

Angelina and Lonnie form a pleasing and musically-diverse duo with excellent performance skills. Angelina’s theatre background and Lonnie’s big band and jazz background form the basis of a musical tapestry ranging from folk to popular to jazz. Listening pleasure abounds!

Delight your ears as you soak in the amazing sunset, casting beautiful colors on our pastoral countryside, Smith Rock and multiple peaks of the Cascades.

Tickets are $10 and are general admission seating. Club members, this is a membership bonus – two free tickets with your membership. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

A few details when you’re visiting:

We have a dozen adirondack chairs on the lawn, and 11 bistro tables with chairs spaced on the winery patio and underneath our grape arbor. There is plenty of room on the lawn for blankets or low-back chairs, should you want to make sure you have a seat.

Please do not venture into the vineyard or any other farm areas.

Although we love our pets as well, we do not allow pets on our farm or at our winery.

Please do not bring in outside food or drinks, we will have lighter fare food, wine, beer, and soft drinks for purchase. Please note will not be pouring flights during the event.

That being said, we welcome you to visit us and enjoy our wines and beautiful ambiance.

On Deck

An evening of Shakespeare on the Lawn

The Merry Wives of Windsor — a comedic play by William Shakespeare

Friday July 26, show starts at 7:30pm, gate opens at 6:30pm

Tickets available online or at the door. Tickets are $21.91 online and $25 at the door. For tickets online, click Here.

Guerrilla Shakespeare mounts their eighth production and are glad to back to the comedies! This year, the team tackles the classic comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor featuring Cody vanBelle as Sir John Falstaff and a cast of talented local artists.

Drunkard Sir John Falstaff conspires to seduce two married women: Mrs. Page and Mrs. Ford. But they’re no bimbos! The wives play along with the hedonist and Falstaff plays right into their trap until hilarity ensues,

Don’t miss this eclectic rendition!

Summer Wine Tasting Hours

11:30am-5pm Wednesday-Sunday

Enjoy the benefits of our naturally made wine. The same four ingredients used for centuries by our winemaking heritage from Europe: grapes, yeast, bacteria, and sulfur.

We have eight wines covering two flights for tasting – from a very complex and extensively barrel aged Cabernet Sauvignon, to our light and refreshing Pinot Gris we call “Fresh.”

We also have our seasonal sangria… Adding our traditional recipe of fruit and spices to quality wine makes our Sangria naturally delicious!

