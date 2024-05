Hola Restaurant’s very own Marcos Rodriguez is elated to present the inaugural Central Oregon Taco Fest Saturday, May 11 in the Old Mill District. All are invited to join the celebration of Latin culture and a full day of festivities with mariachi bands, chihuahua dog races, luchadores, a feast of flavors of Latin cuisine with beer and tequila tastings and a variety of our favorite local taco trucks.

