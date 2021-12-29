Top Off 2021 with a Trip to the Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Don’t let the last week of 2021 fly by without a visit to the High Desert Museum. There’s wonder around every corner!

Gain a new perspective on wildfire as valuable questions are raised in the exhibit Rethinking Fire. The exhibit closes Sunday, January 9!

Pack your visit with free interpretive talks including High Desert Natural History, Bird of Prey Encounter and the Carnivore Talk.

Observing the antics of Rogue, Pitch and Brook, you’ll quickly learn why a group of river otters is called a “romp.”

With the kids out of school, fill a day with awe and wonder at the Museum!

A Warm and Toasty Time at the Museum

Warm up the chilly evenings with Winter Nights! Discover the warmth of the Museum galleries after hours every Thursday from 4-8pm.

Enjoy a safe night out as you explore your favorite corners of the Museum. The Rimrock Café will be open for folks to grab a treat. The Museum store, Silver Sage Trading, will also be open.

Winter Nights

Thursdays through February 24

4-8pm

Adults $10, children ages 3-12 $6

Members FREE

Rimrock Café and Silver Sage Trading open until 7pm. Outdoor exhibitions will be closed during Winter Nights.

Natural History Pub Returns in 2022

Don’t miss the first Natural History Pub of 2022!

Join us Monday, January 10 for Locating Bull Trout Using DNA Technology. While enjoying your pint and tots, hear from Jodi Wilmoth, Native Fish Society steward for the Little Deschutes River. She will share about the DNA technology helping to locate threatened and endangered species.

Natural History Pub: Locating Bull Trout Using DNA Technology

Monday, January 10

7-8pm

Doors open at 5:30pm

FREE, registration required

For all in-person events, participants ages 12 and older will be required to show a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours and a photo ID. Face coverings will still be required for all visitors including children ages three and older.

RSVP: Registration

Discover Wildlife Photography

Treat yourself in the New Year to the Wildlife Conservation Photography workshop! Join the Museum’s wildlife team to learn about and photograph the wildlife in our care on Saturday, January 8 from 10am-2pm.

Experienced photographers will assist you with camera techniques for portrait-style and action photography opportunities with raptors and mammals. Also explore the fundamentals of your equipment during a preliminary virtual meeting on Friday, January 7 from 6:30-8:30pm.

Wildlife Conservation Photography

Saturday, January 8

10am-2pm

$150, members receive 20 percent discount

RSVP: Prepayment Required

highdesertmuseum.org