The Greenhouse Cabaret Presents The Last Five Years

Experience the heart-wrenching tale of love, loss, and self-discovery in a soul-stirring performance of The Last Five Years at The Greenhouse Cabaret. This intimate musical journey promises an evening of exquisite storytelling and powerful melodies.

The Last Five Years is a modern classic that chronicles the five-year relationship between aspiring novelist Jamie Wellerstein and struggling actress Cathy Hiatt. What makes this musical unique is its innovative storytelling: Jamie’s story is told chronologically, from the exhilarating beginning to the painful end, while Cathy’s story is revealed in reverse, from heartbreak back to the initial spark. Their narratives intersect in the middle, capturing the bittersweet essence of love’s highs and lows.

Set against the backdrop of The Greenhouse Cabaret’s intimate and enchanting space, this production brings Jason Robert Brown’s award-winning music and lyrics to life, weaving a poignant and emotional tapestry that audiences are bound to resonate with. The soulful performances, coupled with the Greenhouse Cabaret’s cozy ambiance, create an immersive experience that will leave you captivated from the first note to the final curtain call. This production is directed by local Grey Conant, their first production at The Greenhouse Cabaret.

Join us for a night of raw emotions and exquisite music as The Greenhouse Cabaret proudly presents The Last Five Years. Whether you’re a musical enthusiast, a lover of compelling storytelling, or someone seeking a memorable night out, this production is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Besides this production launching the 2024 season at The Greenhouse Cabaret, it is also a limited run, going for only two weeks. The local cast includes the brilliant Lindsay Fuller as Cathy, and Ben Walker as Jamie. The pit stars some local and well known musicians as well: Lonnie Mardis on guitar, Kelli Brooks on bass, Leslie Knight on violin, and Joshua Evans on cello. Music direction and piano are led by the incomparable Rachel Robinson. Produced by theater founder and artist, John Kish.

January 11-21, tickets at TheGreenhouseCabaret.com.

TheGreenhouseCabaret.com • @TheGreenhouseCabaret • info@TheGreenhouseCabaret.com • 541-699-2840 • 1017 NE Second St., Bend OR 97701