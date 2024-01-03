Abstract Expressionism to Abstract Impressionism & Everything In Between

SageBrushers Art Society of Bend is excited to present a gallery show dedicated to abstract art. Abstract Expressionism to Abstract Impressionism and Everything In Between will hang through February 29. The show will feature over 20 member artists creating in a variety of mediums, all with a focus on some degree of abstraction. An artists’ reception will be held on Saturday, January 20 from 2pm to 4pm. The public is invited to come meet the artists, tour the gallery and studio, and enjoy good eats prepared by the members.

Exhibition coordinator Sally MacAllister was encouraged to stage a show dedicated to abstraction for two principal reasons: 1) there is a strong core group of abstract artists at SageBrushers, and 2) she kept hearing many representational artists saying they just don’t understand abstract. With this show, Sally hopes to open many eyes, hearts, and minds to the extensive genre of abstract art. As MacAllister states, “For me, a good abstract is an experience. It invites me to not just think about the artist’s intent in creating the picture in front of me, but more importantly it engages me — I want to experience my own feelings and develop my own relationship with the piece. A representational painting can be beautiful and take you to a specific place in time, but an evocative abstract challenges you to define your own interpretation of what you are seeing since it is not bound by the particulars of time and place.”

Several of the participating artists have never painted an abstract before and are challenging themselves to stretch their comfort zones. The SageBrushers watercolor class artists are joining together to create a mosaic piece to hang. This past October, SageBrushers held an open house for the neighborhood and visitors of all ages helped paint a large 48”x48” canvas that will be featured at the reception. A monthly lecture series will focus on abstract art, and workshops will provide opportunities for members and the public to create and learn something new.

Three of the SageBrushers artists featured in this exhibition include Gerlinde Gelina, Suzanne DeTurk and Kenneth Marunowski who have all been working diligently at abstraction for some time.

Gerlina is an abstract artist from Germany whose passion for creativity and people’s stories infuse her art with color and implied narrative. Her works begin with a vague idea and a playful application of collage and paint. Composing and building layer upon layer allows each painting to develop a personality that invites the viewers to find their own story among the lines, colors, and shapes. Gerlinde will be teaching a one-day workshop, Starting Your Abstract Painting, on Saturday, January 27, at the SageBrushers Studio. For more information on the workshop, visit sagebrushersartofbend.com. To learn more about Gerlina and her art, visit gelinastudioart.com.

Suzanne DeTurk is a contemporary expressionist painter who creates medium-to-large dynamic canvases that dance with motion and feelings. Asked about her creative process, Suzanne says: “The freedom to ‘not know’ where the painting is going is delicious. Each mark on the canvas is a call to respond, whether it’s with color, line, or shape. My intention is to invite the viewer to experience a change in consciousness of emotion — if this occurs, then I’m ecstatic.” More of DeTurk’s art can be seen on her Instagram page: @suzanne.deturk.art.

Kenneth Marunowski is an artist, educator and writer who exhibits at the Red Chair Gallery in Bend and at LAURA VINCENT DESIGN & GALLERY in Portland. Ken paints large, non-representational, and landscape-based abstractions rich in color and bold in gesture. Regarding his creative process, Marunowski states, “Venturing into the unknown is what my painting is all about. The process is unpredictable and difficult, and I relish in the struggle and the hopeful resolution of the image,” A former university professor of writing studies, Ken now teaches art workshops both in the United States and in southwest France. To peruse his art or to sign up for an upcoming workshop or his quarterly newsletter, visit kennethmarunowski.com.

Sagebrushers Art Society, a nonprofit volunteer-run organization with over 170 members is located in the Southern Crossing neighborhood at 117 SW Roosevelt Avenue, Bend. The gallery is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 1-4pm.

