The Holidays are Happening Here!

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

2023 Winter Art Series

Drum roll, please… We’re elated to announce the Old Mill District’s 2023 Winter Art Series artist – Bend painter Lindsay Gilmore! Her artwork will serve as the basis for the Old Mill District’s winter marketing campaign, appearing on the cover of the Bend Winter Guide, in SantaLand, on street banners, as the company ornament, and in other areas throughout season.

Learn More

Steps for Sweets

The I Like Pie fun run presented by Cascade Relays returns to the Old Mill District Thanksgiving morning. It’s a family-friendly event in support of Boys and Girls Club of Bend, and all participants earn some well-deserved pre-Thanksgiving pie! Registration begins at 7:30am in Center Plaza.

Learn More

Santa’s Aerial Arrival

Mr. Claus makes his pilgrimage from the North Pole to SantaLand in the Old Mill District at 10am on Friday, November 24! Gather your sugar plums and come greet Santa as he lands in the west event lawn, mingle with the elves, meet real Nutcracker ballerinas and get pictures taken with the man in red. This year SantaLand will be indoors between Sweet Tooth Candy Shoppe and Sunglass Hut at 450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 403.

Learn More

The Gift of Music

Cascade School of Music presents Experience the Gift of Music, a fun-filled evening at the Tetherow Club Pavilion, Sunday, December 3 beginning at 5pm. Help them celebrate their 20th anniversary and two decades of enriching the lives of folks both young and old one note at a time. Music has the power to curate connections and enhance human potential, with your help more people can experience the gift of music!

LEARN MORE

oldmilldistrict.com