A Spring Break Packed with Discovery at the High Desert Museum

(Photo by Todd Cary)

It’s spring break, and the Museum has a day with wonder around every corner! We’re kicking off our summer hours early during spring break, open daily from 9am-5pm. Timed tickets are now available online through Wednesday, March 31. We recommend that visitors reserve tickets online before arrival. Every hour, enjoy an interpretive talk given by our wildlife team, from the Bird of Prey Encounter, where you can get beak-to-beak with a raptor, to High Desert Hooves, exploring iconic ungulates such as the pronghorn.*

Meet the rockstar of aquatic and riparian habitats, the North American beaver, in Dam It! Beavers and Us. You can also get lost in space in Cosmic Microscapes: Seeing Into Rocks from Oregon and Space.

The 1904 Miller Family Ranch is open Saturdays through Wednesdays, 11am-3pm. Family members, in period dress and in character, will share how they worked and stayed warm through the High Desert winter.

Space is limited. Reserve your tickets here: highdesertmuseum.org/tickets.

*Visitors will be required to check in at Admissions for talk availability.

