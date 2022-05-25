The Tower Theatre Announces The 2022 Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts Recipients

(Photo by Kyle Head on Unsplash)

The Tower Theatre Foundation established the Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts in memory and honor of our longtime friend, member, sponsor, volunteer and board chair.

Doug was a true believer in the performing arts, especially in the power of arts in education. The Tower Foundation is grateful to Doug’s wife Marianne for initiating the funds for this special scholarship.

We are proud to announce that $3,800 will be awarded to each of the three 2022 graduating high school seniors below — one each from Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties.

Deschutes County: Casey James: Casey is a senior at Redmond Proficiency Academy. After graduation he is planning on attending the University of Portland, with the intended major of Theatre/ Music Performance.

Crook County: Brooke Everest: Brooke is a senior at Redmond Proficiency Academy, but lives in Prineville. After graduation she is planning on attending Western Oregon University, with the intended major being Education.

Jefferson County: Brooke Delamarter: Brooke is a senior at Madras High School. After graduation, she is planning on attending Grove City College, with the intended major of Biochemistry. She will also be part of the marching band at Grove City College.

