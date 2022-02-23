The Tower Theatre Welcomes Marchfourth March 1 at 7:30pm

(Photo by cottonbro of Pexels)

MarchFourth is an internationally acclaimed, genre-breaking FORCE in the world of entertainment — a sonic explosion delivered by 20 musicians, dancers and artisans who travel the world, year-round, taking audience members of all ages, from all walks of life, on a joy-inducing, foot-stomping, booty-shaking, soul-stirring journey that defies categorization.

The band is a cross between a funky New Orleans brass band and a circus troupe, complete with dancers and stilt walkers.

With exceptional musical quality and a visual kaleidoscope of stilt walkers, hoopers and Vaudeville-style dancers, MarchFourth whips audiences into a celebratory frenzy with an over-the-top spectacle of high-energy compositions, colorful costumes and irresistible charisma!

Purchase tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/marchfourth .