A&E WeeklyTheatre/Film
0

The Wizard of Oz Theatre Youth Camp

By

The community production of the Wizard of Oz will bring youth from Prineville and Madras together for auditions in spring, rehearsals every other weekend in April-July, and culminating in two performances at the Madras Performing Arts Center, August 3 and August 4. All are welcome to participate with roles ranging from stage crew, munchkins, lead roles and more. Ages 9-15.

Casting Auditions: March 23 and 24, 12-4pm (a role will be found for everyone)
Rehearsals: Every other Saturday, April 13-August 3
Performances: August 3 and 4
COCC Madras Campus; $199

More Youth Camps Coming Soon!

Please continue to check our website for more youth camp offerings

View Current Youth Camps

cocc.edu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *