St. Pat’s Day Celebration

St. Pat’s Day is Back!

Our co-founder, friend and mentor, Patricia Clark, hosted an annual celebration, called St. Pat’s Day, on or around St. Patrick’s Day, and with the blessing of Pat’s family and friends, we are bringing it back! Join us Saturday, March 16 at the Scalehouse Gallery to honor and remember Pat and to celebrate her legacy and vision for contemporary art in Bend.

March 16

1-6pm

Scalehouse Gallery

We will have nibbles, drinks (yes, whiskey will be served) and creative activities honoring Pat, including a shrine — please bring something to place on the shrine in memory of Pat.

Her books, journals and artwork will also be on display, and there will be a raffle for a chance to win one of Pat’s pieces of art.

We look forward to seeing you!

On View in The Gallery

Mt Pile featuring Nan Curtis

March 1-April 27, 2024

Opening Reception: Friday March 1 from 5-8pm

Artist Talk: Saturday March 2 from 12-1pm

Mt Pile is a large-scale, site-specific sculptural landscape that delves into the concept of the pile as a metaphor for family. The form is both a pile and a mountain, simultaneously a burden and aspirational. A landscape will be constructed that allows the viewer to both be enveloped in and surrounded by the sculptural forms. There will be several ways to engage the exhibition — through viewership, touch, a ‘shop’, free handouts and workshops, all relevant to the metaphor of family as a pile.

About Nan Curtis:

Nan Curtis’ practice is interdisciplinary and installation-based, mining site, home and personal narrative to reframe what can be considered mundane, and funny, in life. Curtis received her MFA from the University of Cincinnati & BA from the College of Wooster, OH. She was the Director/Curator of the Feldman Gallery at Pacific Northwest College of Art, faculty & the Chair of Studio Arts. Currently she has a robust studio practice, is training to be a Death Doula and volunteers in Hospice. To read more about Nan Curtis, visit our website.

Additional programming include an artist talk, writing workshop, and altar-making workshop will accompany this exhibition. Visit our webpage to learn more.

