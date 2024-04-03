Theater in the Park Returns

Lay It Out Events is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated return of our annual outdoor performance series, Theater in the Park, with the beloved musical sensation Mamma Mia!

For over a decade, Theater in the Park has delighted audiences with unforgettable performances in the scenic setting of Drake Park. From the uproarious comedy of Spamalot to the poignant drama of Rent, our productions have captivated hearts and minds, becoming cherished traditions for theater enthusiasts throughout the community.

Mark your calendars for August 16 and 17, as we invite you to join us for an enchanting evening under the stars. Secure your tickets now to ensure you don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience.

About Mamma Mia!

ABBA’s iconic hits set the stage for a heartwarming tale of love, laughter, and friendship in this sunny and funny musical set on a Greek island paradise. As a young woman prepares for her wedding, she embarks on a quest to uncover the identity of her birth father, leading to a reunion with three men from her mother’s past. The storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale, creating a show filled with non-stop laughs, explosive dance numbers, and unforgettable moments. With a large cast and irresistible charm, Mamma Mia! promises to be a guaranteed smash hit for theatergoers of all ages.

VIP Experience:

Enhance your evening with our VIP package, which includes early access to the venue starting at 5pm, along with appetizers and a beverage of your choice. Treat yourself to a night of indulgence and luxury as you soak in the magic of Mamma Mia! under the stars.

Get Involved:

Auditions for Mamma Mia! will soon be open to adults aged 18 and older. If you or someone you know has a passion for theater and would like to be a part of this unforgettable production, we encourage you to get involved. For more information, please keep an eye on our website for the audition link.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the joy, laughter, and music of Mamma Mia! in the picturesque setting of Drake Park. Tickets are selling fast, so secure yours today and join us for an evening of theatrical magic that you’ll never forget.

Know someone who would love to be a part of this production? Auditions are open for adults 18 and older!

Sign Up Today

Auditions will be held at Cascades Academy on May 4 from 5-9pm. Call Backs will be May 8 from 5-9pm.

Sign Up Today

August 16 & 17 in Drake Park

Go to theaterbend.com to purchase tickets today.

Get Tickets

theaterbend.com