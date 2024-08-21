This Week at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

(High Street Party Band | Photo courtesy of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Live at the Vineyard:

Long Gone Wilder

Thursday, August 22, 2024

5-8pm

Come out for a fun night with Long Gone Wilder….playing covers by Bob Seger, John Prine, Johnny Cash, Rolling Stones, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker, Elvis and More!…. This trio comes to us straight out of Central Oregon. If you are ready to dance, sing and have a great time…this is your night!

Chairs and tables provided for you. Wood fired, hand crafted pizzas, Award Winning Wine, beer on tap, salad and dessert all available for purchase.

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Live at the Vineyard:

High Street Party Band

Friday, August 23, 2024

6-9pm

One of our favorite bands for the summer!

Come enjoy this non-stop dance party featuring all the dance hits from Kool & the Gang… Whitney Houston…Donna Summer, Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire and more!…PACKS the Dance Floor and will leave you "Staying Alive!"

Straight out of Idaho – The wild and crazy, sharply dressed guys and gals having a party at every gig:

Bruce Wehler – Drums, Jerry Coleman – Trombone, Matt Puzan – Guitar, Emily Stanton – Vocals, Rob Boersma – Keyboards, Steve Goff – Sax, Matt Summers – Vocals, Tim Swanson – Bass, Vocals

Come and be ready to dance the night away!!!!

Chairs and Tables provided for you. Wood fired, hand crafted pizzas, Award Winning Wine by the bottle, beer on tap, salad and dessert all available for purchase.

If you haven’t been to the vineyard for our summer concerts…it is amazing with flowers, beautiful views and great music!!!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Live at the Vineyard:

Jeff Miller & The Congregation

Saturday, August 24, 2024

6-9pm

What happens when some new, “old” friends figure out through a series of unanticipated encounters that they were meant to make some music together and smiling so hard while doing it, their faces hurt? You get Jeff Miller & The Congregation …a NW based band from Bend, Oregon, delivering unprecedented vocal harmonies combined with musical talent that you simply must hear to believe!

Jeff Miller, Russ Skelton, Bethany Houts, Jeremey Eggert and Ray Shelley all come from various musical backgrounds. Ranging from being a self-taught guitarist, to classically trained pianist, touring the west coast in rock bands, to having an illustrious music career in Nashville, TN. The groups sound isn’t so much about the notes they sing or play, but more about how their music makes you feel. Once you hear them, you want to hear more. It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old or somewhere in between, there’s something for everyone when this band plays.

If you put their music “in a box” you’d call it “rootsy folk rock,” but hey, throw out the “box.” Meld classic rock American folk and mix it with some original music from this talented group of songwriters and what you’ll get is an audience that has a great time and always stays to the last note. It all comes together for a savory treat of musical talent.

Our sunsets are amazing and still plenty of time to share some music! Wood fired pizza, Caesar salad, pub style pretzels, dessert, Award Winning Wine, beer on tap, soda, etc. available for purchase.

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

