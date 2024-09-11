Three Ways to Be Part of BEAT’s Holiday Double Feature Production!

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

A Charlie Brown Christmas

based on the classic cartoon by Charles M. Schultz

AND

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

by Clement Clarke Moore

AND

Holiday Sound Design Workshop with Barb Rich

BEAT Children’s Theatre is thrilled to present its holiday double feature production — ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas AND A Charlie Brown Christmas!! These two holiday classics will be performed together to help us all get into a jolly holiday mood. Both productions will be double cast to allow more performers to participate as well.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

This holiday TV classic will be brought to life on our BEAT stage with all your favorite Peanuts characters! Two casts will be selected by registration (and lottery if necessary).

Registration is THIS THURSDAY, September 12 — 8am-8pm

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

This beloved holiday poem will be performed as a staged reading by 2 voice actors. This part of the production will also be double cast! Casting BY AUDITION — not registration.

Registration is THIS THURSDAY, September 12 — 8am-8pm

Holiday Sound Design Workshop for

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Prefer not to be onstage? But still want to be a part of our BEAT holiday production? Join us for the one-day Sound Design workshop and create the sound design for ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Working with professional designer and voice actor, Barb Rich, you will learn the concepts behind telling a story through sound effects and sound design, and create the actual sound that will be used in our performances! Class participants will have the opportunity to run sound for the performances as well.

