Time to Party Like it’s 1925!

The High Desert Museum returns to the fun-filled, fast-paced world of 1920s Prohibition with its annual Prohibition Party on Friday, February 7.

Sidecar Sweethearts – Cocktails & Courting in the Jazz Age will explore the shift from old-school courting to the fast-paced world of public dating.

Featuring live music, dancing, a costume contest and plenty of roaring romance, this party will not disappoint. Get ready to rev your engines because love is in the air!

What to expect at the 2025 Prohibition Party

1920s costume contest

Get yourself dressed to the nines for the costume contest at the Prohibition Party! From felt hats to fur coats, silk dresses and more, the 1920s was all about style.

Cocktail sneak peek

From pink champagne with a strawberry twist to the classic sidecar that’s a Prohibition favorite, the cocktails will be flowing and ready to sparkle.

Prohibition Party: Sidecar Sweethearts –

Cocktails and Courting in the Jazz Age

Friday, February 7, 6-9pm

21+ only, space is limited

$50, includes two drink tickets

$35, includes two non-alcoholic drink tickets

20% member discount

