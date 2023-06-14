 “To Thine Own Self Be True”…

It is quite daunting to unveil a very personal expression of yourself for others to view, judge and inevitably critique. Creatives grapple with the fear of finding their modes of self-expression not being validated and of running out of new ideas or a fresh approach. However, successful artists have learned not to add the pigments of fear to their palette. While nourishing their creative spirits, emotions have become their passions to offer something new and interesting to the world. They try new tools, learn from others and never stop believing in themselves. Alfred Dolezal’s painting, Mind Games, shows not only the artists’ struggle, but also everyone’s journey in and out

of enlightenment.

We all strive for a pleasant life, but occasionally find ourselves lost and tormented in the dark side of our own creation. How did we get there? The first way is the direct way: using a habitual speech and repetitive thought pattern of hating this and that and expecting the worst. The second way is the indirect way: judging with contempt someone who confidently inhabits the upper level and is free to enjoy all of life’s pleasures and rewards. The third way is the paradoxical way: believing you can never fall into this unpleasant state because you are too highly enlightened.

A few people spend most of their time in this lower level; the longer they are there, the more they begin to identify with their fears, worries and dislikes. Their negativity feeds off itself to such an extent that it charges its own source of power, like the blue-glowing creature, bottom center of the painting. Light shines into this underground world and the stairway leading out is always present.

Silhouettes of the creatures below are integrated into the peaceful landscape above. They are reminders of the negative thoughts and emotions that are always present just below the surface and prompt us to be alert and not to fall back into the unconscious mind trap. In order to balance life’s challenges and stay on the upper level, you have to raise the problem to the level where it does not exist: remove yourself from the situation, change it or accept it totally.

To see this and other symbolic works by Alfred, we invite you to come by his gallery in Terrebonne, open every day except Tuesday, from 11am to 5pm. His eclectic paintings combine illuminant colors with alternative visions of reality that tell an uplifting human interest story.

