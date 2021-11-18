Remembering Patricia Clark

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, founding Board member, and driving force behind Scalehouse. She was more than a master printmaker, professor and arts advocate — she pushed us to learn, to grow and most of all, to believe in ourselves. And, she will be deeply missed. After a celebrated career as Chair of the Art Department at California State University, Long Beach, Clark retired and brought her passion and advocacy to Bend. The master printmaker founded Atelier 6000 in 2007, a center for printmaking and book arts, and Bend Art Center. Clark quickly endeared herself to the arts community as she continued her work in uniting and building support for the community.

Join us in honoring Pat and her recent project: Rooted

Over the course of nine weeks Pat Clark hosted more than 25 drawing sessions with over 50 artists — colleagues, friends and students — who Pat had connected with over the two decades since her arrival in Bend. These drawings will be on view at the High Desert Museum beginning November 20th. The exhibition will include an illustrated exhibition catalogue featuring a collection of essays and photos documenting the root drawing sessions, photo documentation by Nancy Floyd and a video created by Scalehouse.

Opens Saturday, November 20 from 10am-4pm at the High Desert Museum.

Special thanks to the Roundhouse for funding the exhibition, the High Desert Museum, Nancy Floyd and the many friends of Pat who have contributed to the exhibition.

