Tower Theatre Foundation Announces Central Oregon A Cappella Festival

(Deke Sharon | Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation announced their 2024 Central Oregon A Cappella Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, February 24-25, 2024. The festival will move to a new destination this year, the Homestead Ballroom at Sunriver Resort. On Saturday, attendees can participate in a masterclass workshop, A Cappella Singalongs and Improvisation, led by Pitch Perfect and Sing Off producer Deke Sharon from 2-3:30pm. The 11-member a cappella ensemble Voctave will perform live in concert at 7:30pm. On Sunday, Wanderlust Tours will offer an optional Art in Nature snowshoe tour featuring a bonfire and concert by Bend Camarata.

“We are so excited to host this year’s A Cappella Festival at Sunriver Resort, offering a unique opportunity for A Cappella enthusiasts, music lovers, and aspiring vocalists to be part of this extraordinary experience. Join us for an event that promises to be a celebration of vocal artistry, guided by Deke Sharon and brought to life by the enchanting voices of Voctave!,” said the Tower’s Director of Education, Dani Wyeth.

The annual two-day festival was reimagined for 2024 with a new collaboration between the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, Sunriver Music Festival and Wanderlust Tours. Tickets are sold separately for each day of the festival. Saturday tickets are on sale now at towertheatre.org and Sunday snowshoe tour tickets may be purchased at wanderlusttours.com.

About Deke Sharon:

Deke Sharon has been performing professionally since the age of eight. As a child he toured North America and shared the stage performing in operas with the likes of Pavarotti. Heralded as The Father of Contemporary A Cappella this performer, arranger, music producer, author, producer and coach is responsible for the current sound of modern a cappella. Deke’s on camera and/or directing/producing credits include Pitch Perfect (Universal) and The Sing Off (NBC). As the founder, director and arranger for the House Jacks for almost 25 years, the original Rock Band Without Instruments, Deke shared the stage around the world with countless music legends, including Ray Charles, James Brown, Crosby Stills and Nash, Run DMC, The Temptations, LL Cool J and the Four Tops, and even a performance of the Monday Night Football Theme with Hank Williams Jr. in 2011. He is also the vocal orchestrator for and a producer of Broadway’s first a cappella musical: In Transit (2016), as well as the opening number of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Unmasked (2019).

About Voctave:

Voctave’s 11-member vocal ensemble brings incredible harmonies to favorites from the Disney screen to the Broadway stage. This a cappella sensation has had over 150 million social media views of their videos and has appeared on countless recordings. Voctave’s popular show The Corner of Broadway & Main Street spawned a chart-topping album and is sure to be an unforgettable evening of music for the whole family. The Orlando Sentinel raves “Voctave brings vocal magic.”

About Tower Theatre Foundation:

The historic 455-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community. For additional information about the foundation, LessonPLAN education programs and performing arts events, please visit towertheatre.org.

