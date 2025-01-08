Updates from BendFilm

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

Save the Date for Our Annual Fundraiser — March 2!

This one is going to be good! Trust us, you won’t want to miss it!

Congrats to All The Bend Film Fest Alum Who Made the 2025 Oscars Shortlist!

View the Whole List!

Earlybird Submission Deadline is January 24

2025 Competition Announcement:

BendFilm expands its support of Independent Film by refocusing its competition program, centered now on new North American-made independent work. With the inaugural success of our filmmaking retreat, BendFilm: Basecamp, we are doubling down on platforming emerging creators, creating a dedicated fall showcase for emerging narrative and documentary features. Films should have majority North American financing and/or should be shot in North American countries. They will be selected for originality of voice and quality of execution — an earmark of successful indie filmmaking. BendFilm’s much loved shorts programs will continue; we’ll continue to program films from other regions outside of our competition categories.

View our entry fee discounts HERE!

Important Dates:

January 24, 2025: Early Bird Deadline

April 4, 2025: Regular Deadline

May 2, 2025: Late Deadline

May 23, 2025: Extended Deadline

September 2, 2025: Notification Date

**Please read the Rules & Terms before emailing our office, and note that we do not offer fee waivers. We have great discount codes you may be eligible for below. See end of ‘Rules & Terms’ section for discount codes currently available.

Learn More!

bendfilm.org