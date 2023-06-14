Read Southall Band to Perform in Bend

(Read Southall Band)

Breakout band Read Southall Band is on their way to you, set to perform at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 22.

Founding member Read Southall hails from Oklahoma and is joined in the six-piece band by Reid Barber, Jeremee Knipp, Braxton Curliss, John Tyler Perry and Ryan Wellman. Read Southall Band’s musical influences range from Country to Rock to Metal and more in between, making for a wholly original sound reminiscent of “being in the crowd at a young Merle Haggard show,” according to The Anniston Star. The guitar-driven band never loses focus on meaningful lyrics, penning tunes that speak to every aspect of life and help drive a Rock and Roll experience for their audience, whether they’re listening at home or at a packed show. Read Southall Band’s latest album, 2021’s For the Birds, features the epic six-minute long single Where We Belong and “impressive standout” (Raised Rowdy) Rose Gold and follows their 2017 album Borrowed Time, which features the single Why. The band was just on tour overseas with Blackberry Smoke.

Full of ‘70s Soul, Country-inspired lyricism and Rock and Roll heart, Read Southall Band’s music draws packed crowds and evokes old-school Country and early Grunge all at once. The band has tallied over 133 MILLION streams on Spotify and over 101 MILLION streams on Apple music, tallying over 960,000 monthly listeners across platforms. With new music on the way and a passion for the road, Read Southall Band is just getting started.

officialsouthall.com