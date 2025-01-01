Tower Ticket Announcement

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Tuesday, March 24 at 7pm

“In The Mood” for swing music? The most popular and sought after big band of all time returns to Bend for an evening of swing music at the Tower Theatre! On March 24, The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform their greatest hits, including In The Mood, Chattanooga Choo Choo, American Patrol, A String Of Pearls, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000, Tuxedo Junction, and of course their theme song Moonlight Serenade as they continue their national tour.

Touring continuously since 1956, The Glenn Miller Orchestra is featured in over 200 concerts and dances per year. Each performance includes the timeless classics that made them famous the world over in a show that has moved audiences for generations.

Member Presale Available:

Wednesday, November 13 at 10am — Friday, November 15 at 10am.

Tickets on sale to the public Friday, November 15 at 10am.

Only members get priority access! Not a member but want early access to tickets? Join today!

towertheatre.org