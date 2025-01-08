SPACE, HOPE and CHARITY at The Tower

(Charity Woodrum at MMT Observatory in Arizona | Photo courtesy of Sandy Cummings)

The award-winning documentary film SPACE, HOPE and CHARITY will be shown at the Tower Theatre on January 18, followed by a conversation with the subject of the film, Dr. Charity Woodrum; Dr. Scott Fisher, director of Pine Mountain Observatory; and the film’s director/producer, Sandy Cummings.

The film, presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, follows the remarkable journey of Charity Woodrum from growing up in poverty in rural Oregon, through tragedy, as she doggedly pursues her dream of becoming a NASA astrophysicist. “The film is reminiscent of Tara Westover’s book, Educated, but finding her way through the loss of her husband and young son, makes Charity’s journey even more extraordinary,” Cummings said. “We often hear about people’s worst days when they happen, but we don’t often hear what happened next. Charity’s journey is incredibly inspiring.”

Woodrum is the first to say that mentors, childhood friends, and perfect strangers were key to helping her get her life back on track. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the people who helped me through my darkest days,” Dr. Woodrum said. “Their kindness was stunning to me, and I plan to pay it forward.”

Prior to the screening, Tower Theatre members are invited to meet and hear from Dr. Woodrum and from Tower Theatre member and Bend resident Tim Towell, an optical engineer who helped build the James Webb Space Telescope. Dr. Woodrum uses data from JWST in her research at NASA.

The day after the screening, January 19, Dr. Woodrum and Molly Buccola, who facilitates reflective experiences for individuals and groups, will hold a community gathering at Hanai in Bend to explore the strong theme of the power of human connection that’s woven through the film. Buccola said, “Charity’s story mirrors elements of our own. During our time together, we’ll explore how our interactions with others redirect our paths, spark new possibilities, and honor the collective journey.” Together, those in attendance will explore our connections to each other and to the Universe through guided conversation and activities, with time for casual conversation after the gathering. Buccola’s work is rooted in philosophy and theology.

SPACE, HOPE and CHARITY has been screened at numerous film festivals, winning Best Documentary and Most Inspiring Film awards. It was directed and produced by Sandy Cummings, an Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, and Columbia DuPont award-winning producer who lives in Bend.

Event Details:

Film screening and Q&A:

Saturday, January 18 | 7-9pm

Tower Theatre

Reserved seating

$30 (student discounts available)

Tickets: towertheatre.org/event/space-hope-charity

Exclusive Tower Members Gathering:

Saturday, January 18 | 6-6:45pm

Backstage at the Tower

Included with Tower ticket

We’re All Connected — A Community Gathering:

Sunday, January 19 | 10am-12pm

Hanai | 62430 Eagle Rd., Bend

Suggested donation: $25 (all are welcome — pay what you can)

Tickets: spacehopecharity.eventive.org/schedule

For more information about the film, to order tickets, and watch the trailer, visit spacehopecharityfilm.com.

SPACE, HOPE and CHARITY was made possible with support from the Heising-Simons Foundation, Roundhouse Foundation, Starview Foundation, and Research Corp. for Science Advancement. Fiscal sponsorship provided by International Documentary Association.

spacehopecharityfilm.com