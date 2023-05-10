Tower Ticket Announcements

Whose Live Anyway? show added!

Presented by Martin Media!

Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30pm

Due to high demand, Whose Live is coming back to the Tower for a third show! ​​

Prepare to laugh until you cry AGAIN when four of the world’s most masterful improv artists take you on the high-wire act of comedic acrobatics. The rapid-fire wit and non-stop jokes will have your sides splitting and begging for mercy… and also begging for more. Welcome Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops, both seen on ABC’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? as well as Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. If you are a Whose Line? fan, get ready for the same relentless laughter that you grew to love, but without the commercial breaks! If you are new to improv comedy, then you are in for a show unlike anything you have ever seen before…

Buy Tickets

Learn More

Jim Messina & John Batdorf

Presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation

Monday, May 15 at 7:30pm

Stellar guitarist and sought-after producer Jim Messina was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, founded the band credited with creating Country Rock, and was half of the most successful duo of the 1970s — Loggins & Messina. For this encore visit to the Tower, Jim’s special guest is singer/songwriter, pop rock veteran of Silver, Batdorf & Rodney and now proud Central Oregonian John Batdorf.

Buy Tickets

towertheatre.org