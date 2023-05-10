Go Birding with Our Own Curator of Wildlife

(Participants learn about birds on Museum grounds from Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson | Photo by Abbott Schindler)

Spend a spring morning birding in the Museum’s ponderosa pine forest with our very own Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson!

Join us for Birding for Breakfast on Saturday, May 20. Take in the dawn chorus from the diverse population of migrating songbirds that fill the Museum trees, and enjoy coffee and light breakfast fare.

Saturday, May 20

7-9am

$15, members receive 20% discount

RSVP

Give the Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 14! Give her the gift of wonder with a day at the Museum. Moms are FREE all day!

Sunday, May 14

9-5pm

Connect with the Photographer Behind the Camera

Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the photographer behind the dynamic exhibit In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo!

Join us for Ropers & Riders with photographer Gabriela Hasbun and barrel racer Kysariah Brinson. They will informally share about their careers and their experiences with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. PLUS they’ll offer hands-on activities for younger audiences in the Meadow.

Saturday, June 3

10-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Have you Met the Baby Bobcat?

The newest member of the Museum wildlife family is a baby bobcat!

His species is elusive, and you’d be lucky to spot one in the wild. The bobcat in the care of the Museum is unreleasable because he’s imprinted on humans.

For the coming weeks, the bobcat will periodically be in an atrium where the gray fox resides. They cannot be in the habitat at the same time, so they will rotate. You can have the opportunity to view and learn about a gray fox or a bobcat, both with important stories to tell!

9-5pm

FREE with Museum admission

highdesertmuseum.org