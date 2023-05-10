(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Transform Your Writing

Click on course titles for details or call 541-383-7270.

“Plot is physical; story is emotional.” In this workshop, join local writing instructor Mike Cooper to explore the importance of emotion in creative writing. Develop the skills to bring emotion into your work, and help readers connect to your writing more fully. Open to writers of all levels and all genres.

Instructor: Michael Cooper

Tuesday, May 16

5:30-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab 301; $39

Not too many years ago, writers needed an agent and a publisher to (eventually) see their book in print. Today, you can bypass the gatekeepers, publish your own work on your own schedule, and keep a larger portion of the profits! This course focuses on self-publishing via Amazon, but much of the information will apply to publication on any platform or in any genre. Students who do the work will be able to self-publish a book at the end of this workshop series. Includes a class forum for interaction between classes.

Instructor: Don Sturgill

Fridays, May 19-June 9

9-10:30am

Online Zoom; $99

Many people are talking about the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), but few know how to use it in their work. This course will not only give you a better understanding of AI in general, but will show you how to leverage AI in your writing (and how to not get into trouble for using it). This two-session course, with online course forum between sessions, will unlock the mysteries of AI and will show you exactly how to use AI as your personal research and writing assistant.

Instructor: Don Sturgill

Mondays, July 10-July 17

5-6:30pm

Online Zoom; $69

