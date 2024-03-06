Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

ZOSO – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Presented by 1988 Entertainment

Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 PM

“The most exacting of all the Led Zeppelin tributes.” – St. Petersburg Times

Over the 28 years and over 4500 shows since ZOSO came together as a group in the mid-‘90s, the seemingly tireless quartet has continued to earn its well-deserved reputation as being, in the words of The L.A. Times, “head and shoulders above all other Led Zeppelin tributes.”

Buy Tickets

She’s Speaking

A Concert Celebrating Women Songwriters

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, March 10 at 7:30 PM

Eight phenomenal Oregon songwriters take the stage for a night of songs by women, about women, for everyone. Their artistry and voices pay tribute to their musical heroes, sure to touch your heart, uplift your spirit, and get your toes tapping. Honor the power of women’s voices and stories in celebration of Women’s History Month. With Arietta Ward, Naomi LaViolette, Liz Chibucos, Lisa Mann, Bre Gregg, LaRhonda Steele, Beth Wood, and Kristen Grainger.

Buy Tickets

An Irish Rambling House

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Friday, March 15 at 7:30 PM

In Ireland of yesteryear, neighbors “rambled” to a house to share music, dance and stories. Out of that arose a sense of community and togetherness, which is what a Rambling House show exemplifies. It’s your turn to again share this culture rich in spirit and warmth, like a steaming hot mug of Irish Coffee in a neighbor’s warm kitchen.

Buy Tickets

Coming Soon

• March 17: Mania – The ABBA Tribute

• March 19: ONDA High Desert Speaker Series

• March 24: Led Zepagain

• March 26: An Evening with the Junebugs & Toast and Jam – Tickets on sale soon!

• March 27: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Find tickets and info for these and all upcoming shows here.

Box Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 11am to 4pm

towertheatre.org