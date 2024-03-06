2024 Oregon Music Hall of Fame College Scholarship Applications

Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) announces that applications for our college scholarship program are available again with a deadline of March 20, 2024. Each applicant should be studying music and graduating spring 2024 from an Oregon High School and continuing to college in the fall of 2024 with a major or minor in music. Thanks to the generous contributions of EPB&B (tenth year in a row), our scholarships rose from $1,000 each to $2,500 each (six total) for 2023, including a special winner who will major in music education! In addition Oregon Music Hall of Fame is pleased to announce a new scholarship program, Gloria Johnson Scholarship for women studying broadcasting, teaching, performance, music Industry degrees. This $2500 yearly scholarship program is open to all women attending Oregon colleges and universities seeking a degree in these fields.

Since our scholarship program began in 2004, OMHOF has granted over $135,000 to Oregon high school seniors who have attended a variety of colleges including Julliard, Berklee, Stanford, Yale, Oregon State, University of Puget Sound, St. Olaf’s, Manhattan School of Music, Yale and North Texas State. The recipients have come from urban and suburban Portland, Salem, Medford, Bend and smaller towns like Philomath, Ontario, Ashland and Warrenton. Many are teaching music privately and in the Oregon school system, like 2016 winner, Elizabeth Soper at Toledo Jr/Sr High School teaching 7-12 band and choir. Many are working in orchestras across America. Some have continued to rise in national visibility like 2009 winner Kate Davis from West Linn who has a solo career as a vocalist and songwriter. She was heard with Jon Batiste’s band, sitting in on bass at the Steven Colbert show. Her sister, Emma Davis, was a 2011 scholarship winner and performed at the Grammy Awards with Portland’s own Esperanza Spalding.

All the winners will be honored at the OMHOF induction ceremony at the Aladdin Theater on Saturday October 12.

Additional scholarship partners include Teevin Brothers, Willamette Week, Five Star Guitar, Youth Music Project, Oregon Music News, KNRK/94.7 FM, Southeast Portland Rotary Club, Cedar House Printing, Taft Van Stricklin, Holler Fund, Gloria Johnson Scholarship and Friends of Dave Busacker.

Any questions may be emailed to: info@omhof.org

An application form is available at omhof.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/OMHOF-Scholarship-Form-2024-fillable.pdf

Women in Music Scholarship: omhof.org/music-education-scholarships

All items must be mailed together, in order to qualify. All applications are fillable online, but must be printed, signed, and mailed (no digital copies accepted).

Oregon Music Hall of Fame

PO Box 82173

Portland, OR 97282

omhof.org