Under the Marquee

Opening Night Classical Concert: Earth

Presented by Sunriver Music Festival

Sunday, August 11 at 7:30pm

The Festival season opener celebrates two landmark anniversaries: Charles Ives’ 150th birthday and his brilliant Variations on America, plus the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s immortal Rhapsody in Blue with pianist Orion Weiss. After intermission, Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony is a musical depiction of five scenes in nature. One of the most sought-after soloists of his generation, Orion Weiss is widely regarded as a “brilliant pianist” (The New York Times).

6:30-7pm: Pre-Concert Talk

Pops Concert: A Tribute to Broadway & Film Music

Presented by Sunriver Music Festival

Tuesday, August 13 at 7:30pm

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively tribute celebrating musical anniversaries from Broadway (Beauty and the Beast, Spamalot, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof and Leonard Bernstein’s Fancy Free) and Film (The Lion King, Forrest Gump, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady and Henry Mancini’s Pink Panther).

Discover the Symphony

Presented by Sunriver Music Festival

Thursday, August 15 at 3pm

This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert with virtuosic recipients of the Young Artists Scholarship with the full Festival Orchestra.

An instrument petting zoo is offered prior to the concert.

17 & under are FREE!

Classical Concert: Water

Presented by Sunriver Music Festival

Sunday, August 18 at 3pm

STRAUSS II The Blue Danube

DEBUSSY (orch. Büsser) The Sunken Cathedral

HANDEL (arr. Harty) Water Music Suite

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, Rhenish

This concert opens with the most famous waltz of all time, The Blue Danube by Strauss. After intermission, Schumann’s Rhenish Symphony is a musical depiction of the Schumanns’ travels along the Rhine.

2-2:30pm: Pre-Concert Talk

MEG4N: The Unauthorized Parody Musical

Presented by OBSESSED

Monday, August 19 at 8pm

Buckle up, fam! Your fave demon robot doll is here to guide you on a glitter-strewn, song-and-dance journey that will leave you grabbing your sides in fear-laced euphoria.

Brought to you by the creative geniuses behind The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical and Love Actually: The Parody Musical. Starring Rupaul Drag Race’s ROSÉ.

All Ages. *This show may contain adult themes and language.

Coming Soon

Tickets on Sale Now

August 20: Encanto screened in English with Spanish subtitles. This is a Kulture City sensory-inclusive event. Please see our website for more details.

August 22: Full Draw Film Tour — Your Journey

August 24: 5Point Film Festival

September 8: Nate Jackson’s Super Funny World Tour

September 9: Moms Unhinged Standup Comedy Show

