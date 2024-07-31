Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)
Opening Night Classical Concert: Earth
Presented by Sunriver Music Festival
Sunday, August 11 at 7:30pm
The Festival season opener celebrates two landmark anniversaries: Charles Ives’ 150th birthday and his brilliant Variations on America, plus the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s immortal Rhapsody in Blue with pianist Orion Weiss. After intermission, Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony is a musical depiction of five scenes in nature. One of the most sought-after soloists of his generation, Orion Weiss is widely regarded as a “brilliant pianist” (The New York Times).
6:30-7pm: Pre-Concert Talk
Pops Concert: A Tribute to Broadway & Film Music
Presented by Sunriver Music Festival
Tuesday, August 13 at 7:30pm
Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively tribute celebrating musical anniversaries from Broadway (Beauty and the Beast, Spamalot, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof and Leonard Bernstein’s Fancy Free) and Film (The Lion King, Forrest Gump, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady and Henry Mancini’s Pink Panther).
Discover the Symphony
Presented by Sunriver Music Festival
Thursday, August 15 at 3pm
This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert with virtuosic recipients of the Young Artists Scholarship with the full Festival Orchestra.
An instrument petting zoo is offered prior to the concert.
17 & under are FREE!
Classical Concert: Water
Presented by Sunriver Music Festival
Sunday, August 18 at 3pm
STRAUSS II The Blue Danube
DEBUSSY (orch. Büsser) The Sunken Cathedral
HANDEL (arr. Harty) Water Music Suite
SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, Rhenish
This concert opens with the most famous waltz of all time, The Blue Danube by Strauss. After intermission, Schumann’s Rhenish Symphony is a musical depiction of the Schumanns’ travels along the Rhine.
2-2:30pm: Pre-Concert Talk
MEG4N: The Unauthorized Parody Musical
Presented by OBSESSED
Monday, August 19 at 8pm
Buckle up, fam! Your fave demon robot doll is here to guide you on a glitter-strewn, song-and-dance journey that will leave you grabbing your sides in fear-laced euphoria.
Brought to you by the creative geniuses behind The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical and Love Actually: The Parody Musical. Starring Rupaul Drag Race’s ROSÉ.
All Ages. *This show may contain adult themes and language.
Coming Soon
Tickets on Sale Now
August 20: Encanto screened in English with Spanish subtitles. This is a Kulture City sensory-inclusive event. Please see our website for more details.
August 22: Full Draw Film Tour — Your Journey
August 24: 5Point Film Festival
September 8: Nate Jackson’s Super Funny World Tour
September 9: Moms Unhinged Standup Comedy Show