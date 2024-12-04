Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Todd Haaby

Returns to the Tower

Presented by Todd Haaby & Sola Via

Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30pm

A very special performance, following the latest release of his new, top selling Latin album Bella Amore. Cascade A&E Magazine has called Haaby’s music “Fiery, explosive Latin music, some of the best Spanish Guitar music recorded.” Critics say his Nuevo Flamenco music is among the best in the genre, bringing his audiences to a frenzy, dancing and celebrating the exuberance of life.

Holiday Magic

Presented by Cascade Chorale Association

December 7 at 7pm and December 8 at 3pm

Join the Cascade Chorale for a sensational event that promises to enchant audiences with a gorgeous blend of cherished classics and fresh new works. In addition to the full-bodied sound of the Cascade Chorale, prepare to be captivated by the musical brilliance of the 27th Street Brass Quintet and the shimmering sweetness of the Dove String Quartet.

Christmas with the Celts

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30pm

The Celts, formerly The Nashville Celts, combine tight vocal harmonies with energetic, fiery Irish tradition forming their own original songs. The Celts are known for incorporating all things Irish into unlimited genres. From retro disco dance to roots country, jazz, and rock with no restrictions to their creative freedom.

Livingston Taylor & Loudon Wainwright III

Presented by PCI Concerts

Thursday, December 12 at 7pm

Livingston Taylor’s five-decade career has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching and includes many top 40 hits including: Carolina Day, Get out of Bed, I Will Be in Love with You and I’ll Come Running.

Loudon came to fame when Dead Skunk became a Top 20 hit in 1972. Wainwright has recorded 27 albums, including his 2009 Grammy Award-winning High Wide & Handsome.

Broadway Rocks Cancer

Presented by Summit Health Cares

Friday, December 13 at 7pm

Get into the holiday spirit with a night of show tunes performed by Broadway’s finest performers! This year’s event will be hosted by Christopher Hanke (Rent). Featured performers include Carly Hughes (The Book of Mormon), Colin Hanlon (Falsettos), Sylvia MacCalla (Hairspray), Alex Ellis (Catch Me if You Can), Justin Showell (Hamilton), Nicole Parker (Wicked), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Austin Phillips (The Sound of Music), Danny Quadrino (Wicked), Michael Fatica (Matilda), Grasan Kingsberry (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) AND MORE!

Central Oregon Mastersingers

Festival of Carols

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Saturday & Sunday, December 14-15

Formed in 2005, and currently under the direction of Christian Clark, the Central Oregon Mastersingers are comprised of many of the area’s finest singers who share a common passion for aspiring to the best in choral music. Their repertoire spans the gamut of musical eras and styles, from the 12th to the 21st centuries, and from fresh arrangements of popular music to masterworks for chorus and orchestra.

Swingin’ Tower Christmas

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Friday-Sunday, December 20-22

Performance Sponsor:

Harcourts The Garner Group

Enjoy the return of our family-friendly holiday salute to the liveliest songs and stories of the season. Host Mollie Tennant (Cats, Mamma Mia, Les Miz) heads a cast of local performers accompanied onstage by her husband Jim’s live 16-piece big band.

The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles

Presented by Emporium Presents

Saturday, December 28 at 7:30pm

The Fab Four brings their all-new show to the stage, celebrating The Beatles’ first visit to the USA, with performances from the Ed Sullivan Show and the Meet The Beatles album, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits of every era. The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career.

Jingle Your Bells

A Night of Improv Comedy

featuring Broadway’s Next Hit Musical

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday & Monday, December 29-30

Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different. It’s all improvised and it’s all funny. The New York Times calls Broadway’s Next Hit Musical “Hilarious!” Time Out NY says “At last! A musical of, for, and by the people.”

Save the Date

On Sale Now and Coming Soon

January 8-9: Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Nutcracker

January 12: Villalobos Brothers

January 16: Bill Healy Celebration

January 18: Space, Hope & Charity

January 21: Aluminum Show

January 22: Mania: The ABBA Tribute

January 23: Pack Drumline

