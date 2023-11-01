Fall Down the Rabbit Hole!

Summit High School Performing Arts Department will present Alice by Heart. From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Shiek, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress). Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. During the London Blitz of WWII, Alice Spencer and her best friend, Alfred, take refuge in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice turns to her favorite childhood book for comfort, transforming the space and people around her into the fantasy of Wonderland. But as she travels deeper into the story, she begins to realize she is no longer a child. Alice tragically discovers first love and also faces great loss. This mature and imaginative retelling of the classic tale will be seen for the first time in Central Oregon at Summit High School. Come be one of the first to experience the magic outside of Broadway!

Performances:

Friday, December 1 @ 7 pm

Saturday, December 2 @ 7 pm

Sunday, December 3 @ 2 pm

Thursday, December 7 @ 7 pm

Friday, December 8 @ 7 pm

Saturday, December 9 @ 7 pm

All performances at the Summit High School Auditorium: 2855 NW Clearwater Drive. The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $15 for general admission and$10forstudents(18andunder)andseniorcitizens(65andolder).

Please see our website for current audience restrictions and ticketing guidelines at summittheatrecompany.com or contact Lara Okamoto at 541-355-4190 or at Lara.Okamoto@bend.k12.or.us .