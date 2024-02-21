Upcoming Special Interest Courses!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

The power and beauty of a poem relies on the beating heart at its center. In this workshop, we’ll read some poems and get a start on some of our own, identifying and getting at the heat and heart of what we’d like to say.

Saturday, February 24

11am-12:30pm

Online Zoom; $49

Join Lynne Dean, a retired latent fingerprint expert who helped track The Green River Killer, in this fascinating look into the real world of crime scene investigation. View the inside workings of a forensic fingerprint laboratory, learn about the practice of fingerprint mutilation to prevent detection, and actively review and analyze evidence from real crime scenes. This course is great for CSI amateur enthusiasts, mystery writers, or book clubs.

Saturday, February 24

9am-12pm

Online Zoom; $49

Discover the fundamental steps necessary to paint realistic animal portraits using classical oil painting techniques. This course will introduce students to best practices for oil painting and provide fundamental drawing skills needed to capture the “likeness” and realistically recreate a 3-dimensional form on canvas.

Wednesdays, February 21-March 13

5-8pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $149

This six-week lecture/discussion class well provide an in-depth analysis of the history of the Supreme Court from a constitutional perspective. The class will offer development of the United States Supreme Court, how the Court operates, and a detailed discussion of the great cases in Supreme Court history.

Tuesdays, April 16-May 21

6:30-8pm

COCC Health Careers Center 260; $59

