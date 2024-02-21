Tick, Tick…Boom! Explodes Onto Stage at The Greenhouse Cabaret

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick… Boom! This semi-autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a rock band, Tick, Tick… Boom! takes you on the playwright/composer’s journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

Synopsis:

His girlfriend (Susan) wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend (Michael) is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables at a diner and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles. Led by local actor, John Kish (Hedwig ’22) as Jonathan, this show aims to dive into the mind of a true and struggling artist. Director Kisky Holwerda (Ponderosa Players), is creating her own artistic flair as a nod to the nostalgia and period that was the early 90s. Diving into the chaos of an artist’s mind, and drawing influence from the underground club scene, like “Club Area”. The cast is beautifully filled out by Lily Nikzad as Susan (Little Shop of Horrors), and Steven Mays as Michael, who both play various other roles as well. Come immerse yourself into, what will be a brilliant new take, the chaotic mind and one of the most talented musical composers of our time, Johnathan Larson.

The cast takes the stage, designed by the brilliant Liz Uhazy, and accompanied by a true rock band directed by Angelina Anello-Denee and pianist Rachel Robinson.

The Greenhouse Cabaret is Bend’s first professional arts theater space, aiming to elevate and diversify Bend’s performing art’s scene. The majority of the ticket costs go towards paying the actors, musicians, and crew. Founder John Kish strives to create the possibility of artists living and sustaining as artists in Central Oregon.

Run Time Estimate: 1.5 hours, no intermission.

Our marketing was made possible by the Bend Central Tourism Fund.

For additional information or tickets, go to our website or socials.