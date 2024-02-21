Just Added to the Big Ponderoo Lineup . . .

Announcing our three latest additions to the 2024 Big Ponderoo lineup — Shinyribs, Silverada (formerly Mike and the Moonpies) and ShadowGrass. These groups bring country twang, horn-driven Memphis-soul, and fast-picking bluegrass to the bill. You’re gonna love it!

Shinyribs

Shinyribs defies genres as a sonic melting pot of Texas Blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horn- driven Memphis Soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, and roots-rock. The Austin-based nine-piece (sometimes ten-piece) supergroup is led by Kevin Russell, the charismatic frontman with colorful suits and extravagant shoes who continuously swaps out an electric guitar for a ukulele and never falls short of creating a cinematic experience with on-stage antics that often include him donning a light-up cloak or leading a conga line through the crowd.

Silverada

(Formerly Mike and the Moonpies)

For more than a decade, Mike Harmeier and his band of hard touring road warriors — pedal steel player Zach Moulton, guitarist Catlin Rutherford, bassist Omar Oyoque and drummer Kyle Ponder — have traveled far beyond their Austin homeland, flying the flag for homegrown Texas music in more than a dozen countries. They’ve become global ambassadors of a blue-collar country sound, striking a balance between timeless influences and cool, contemporary appeal. After 16 years as Mike and the Moonpies, they have retired their our old moniker and renamed the band Silverada to grow musically and professionally, expanding their fan base even further.

Shadowgrass

With their fast picking and fresh arrangements, ShadowGrass is moving forward in the bluegrass genre by incorporating each member’s varied influences into a fresh project that branches outside the bounds of traditional music while maintaining traditional instrumentation. Each of the band members grew up in a culturally rich area of traditional music, which heavily influences their approach to music. Feeding off of each other’s musical ideas and energy, their music proves to be a constantly evolving world that draws the audience in at every show.

