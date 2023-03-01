IN A LANDSCAPE Dark Skies Concert

(Photo courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE)

Join Hunter for a pre-season IN A LANDSCAPE concert experience on April 22 at Prineville Reservoir State Park, our first-ever Dark Skies concert! Together with our sponsors, Visit Central Oregon and Oregon Park and Recreation, we are celebrating Oregon’s first and only official International Dark Sky Park — the perfect place to bundle up and immerse yourself in the celestial magic of classical piano under the night sky!

The music will start under dark skies at 8:30pm. You will want to come early, though, to enjoy talks by Park Rangers, explore the trails, and enjoy a picnic dinner with friends. Don’t want to pack your picnic? Camping meal outfitter Pacaya has several options for pre-order with your concert tickets (including their famous handcrafted gourmet s’mores), and will have a few extras for sale at the concert site. Yum!

If you want to add on a weekend naturalist experience, our good friends at Wanderlust Tours have a package that includes meals, hikes, stargazing, and an overnight on Friday night in Prineville. See their website to purchase. While there, check out their year-round adventures!

Tickets

inalandscape.org