Winter Events Sneak Peek

(Nothing says “Happy New Year” like an otter with a snow mustache | Photo by Museum staff)

Upcoming Events

Get Ready to Experience a Treasure Trove of Excitement in 2026

Happy New Year! January and February are packed with good fun, learning opportunities and new exhibitions at the Museum. Read on to see what’s coming up and make your plans

Talk and Book Signing with Author Linda Meanus

Join us as My Name is LaMoosh author Linda Meanus shares stories from her life growing up near Celilo Falls, teaching Indigenous ways and maintaining connections to the Columbia River. Talk followed by book signing.

Saturday, January 24 | 1:30pm | $5, members 20% off

Free Days at the Museum

Everyone gets in free! For two Saturdays in winter, the Museum is free to visit for everyone. Experience new exhibitions, join wildlife encounters and much more. Made possible thanks to Mid Oregon Credit Union.

January 31 and February 28 | 10am to 4pm

Natural History Pub

How do astronomers decode the distant universe with only the light we can capture? Find out in Deciphering the Early Universe: From Photons to Publications with Dr. Brandon Matthews, astrophysics researcher.

Monday, February 2 | 7pm, doors open 5:30pm

Free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School

New Exhibition – Under Pressure: A Volcanic Exploration

Step into the world of geologic history in this original exhibition! Featuring interactive experiences and a touch of 1980s cool, Under Pressure explores the behavior and personality of the Cascades’ geological giants. Open through January 3, 2027.

Saturday, February 7 | 10am

Free with Museum admission

Member Appreciation Night

Are you a Museum member? We want to say thank you! Join us for an exclusive evening celebrating the interactive exhibition Soil Alive! Enjoy hands-on activities and immerse yourself in the hidden world beneath our feet. You won’t want to miss it!

Thursday, February 12 | 5pm to 7pm

FREE for members; $5 for member guests

Prohibition Party: A Fringe Affair

Step back into the 1920s at our annual Prohibition Party! Dress in your best as you mingle with cocktails in hand and dance the night away like it’s 1926. This year celebrates the cowboy and the flapper. 21 and older only. Space is limited.

Friday, February 20 | 6pm to 9pm

$50, includes two drink tickets; $35 includes two non-alcoholic drink tickets; 20% off for members

New Exhibition – Prophets: Paintings by Hilary Baker

A new series of works by artist Hilary Baker investigates the symbology of moths. Prophets is an examination of moths as both great pollinators and spiritual messengers. Are you ready to be inspired?

Saturday, February 21 | 10am

FREE with Museum admission

