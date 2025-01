Valentine’s Day Evening

Friday February 14 at Maragas Winery

Get your tickets now, the show is right around the corner, and seats are limited.

Doors Open at 5:30pm

Dinner at 6pm

Show at 7pm

Four-course dinner created and served by recently Source acclaimed Mandrelli’s Kitchen; to follow: back from Chicago, Alistair and Edgar Allen Poe lend their twist on romance for this evening’s performance

$90 ticket.

Club Members — login into your account and get 20% off ($72 a ticket)

maragaswinery.com