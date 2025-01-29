“Know Romance” this February with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

It’s all hearts and roses as Deschutes Public Library invites you to indulge in “Know Romance” this February. Swoon to the sounds of the Dove String Quartet and learn about 19th century music from the Romantic Era. Deepen your connection to nature with a forest bathing presentation and practice intention setting to build resilience in the new year. Make Valentine’s cards and indulge in a charcuterie board class. Families can discover the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon and sing along to love songs with Central Oregon’s Public (ROCK) Choir. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Public Rock Choir*

Sing songs about romance and love with a live band—a little soft and a little loud. No experience, talent, skill or “good” voices required. Registration required.

February 3 • 6pm • Immersion Brewing | 550 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend | Ages 18+

February 9 • 2pm • High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond | All ages

Valentine’s Card Making*

Share in the love and create eye-catching cards for a friend or loved one. All tools, materials, cardstock, decorative papers, inks and stamps will be supplied; bring a poem or message to include in your card. Registration required.

February 5 • 1pm • Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

February 9 • 3pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St., Bend

Music of the Romantic Era

Learn about Romantic Era music from the 19th century with a local conductor and professor. This interactive lecture will explore why the term “Romantic” has been consistently applied to this music.

February 8 • 10am • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St., Bend

February 8 • 2pm • Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar St., Sisters

Self-Love Intention Setting Workshop*

How do you show yourself love? Reignite your passion for taking care of you by joining Kaija Marshall for a special intention setting and candle-making workshop. Registration required.

February 9 • 10:30am • Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar St., Sisters

February 11 • 5:30pm • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend

Fall in Love with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon

Come explore and play with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon. Check out some of the museum’s most beloved exhibits and get hands-on with STEM activities. This program is intended for children ages 0-11; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

February 12 • 1:30pm • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend

A Perfect Pair: Wine & Fondue*

Sample fondue with a flight of sparkling, still and port wines and enjoy how the taste is transformed with each pairing. Registration required. This event is full.

February 12 • 5:30pm • Arome | 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond

Heart of Forest Bathing

Are you curious about what forest bathing is, where it started and how it is done? Join us to learn about the origins and benefits of forest bathing, the science behind the practice and how to practice on your own.

February 12 • 6pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St., Bend

Grand Horizons Preview Night

Enjoy a supremely funny comedy about marital malaise. Bess Wohl’s play is a hilarious, heartbreaking commentary on marriage, family and the wisdom that comes with age—or not. First come, first served. Doors at 7pm

February 13 • 7:30pm • Cascades Theatrical Company | 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Dove String Quartet

Swoon to the Dove String Quartet’s program of romantic music. Hear musicians from the Central Oregon Symphony, including Sarah Ruzucka and Meg Clithero on violin, Leslie Knight on viola and Travis Allen on cello.

February 15 • 2pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

Valentine’s Charcuterie Workshop*

Unleash your creativity as we craft delicious and delightful boards, perfect for the Valentine’s season. Learn how to combine an array of cheeses, meats, fruits and treats to create a masterpiece that focuses on romantic, heart-shaped and festive elements. Registration required. This program is full.

February 22 • 11am • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org