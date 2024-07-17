Welcome Pat Clark Studio Artists

(Image courtesy of Scalehouse)

Welcome Patrica Clark Studio Artists!

Join us in welcoming our new artists to the Patricia Clark Studio Artist in Residency Program!

Kate Weatherholtz:

​Kate Weatherholtz is a multimedia artist. She is known for her innovative and experimental use of bold colors and found textiles to create whimsical products. Her past work includes everyday items from quilts to handbags and scarves, all made with distinctive and sculptural vividness. Kate honed her point of view working as a commercial graphic artist, creating electric marketing collateral as well as large-scale murals for commercial buildings and custom homes. Since 2023 she has lived and worked in Bend, Oregon, supporting herself through her artwork, graphic design commissions, and work as a line cook at Sparrow Bakery. She has roots in Georgia and Idaho, and is a graduate of the University of Virginia.

Gonzalo Benavente:

Born in Cusco-Perú, he completed his studies at the School of Fine Arts of Peru in Lima. Specializing in sculpture, his work focuses on integrating technology (3D sculptures and 2D designs), exploring new techniques to enrich his sculptural practice.

His art reflects a strong influence from Japanese art, particularly origami, using folded paper as the primary medium of expression. He was a member of the Gallinazo group, managed the Hogares de Memoria project, and founded Orilab, a laboratory dedicated to the study of folding and paper art.

Nació en Cusco, Perú, y realizó sus estudios en la Escuela de Bellas Artes del Perú en Lima. Especializado en escultura, su trabajo se enfoca en integrar la tecnología (esculturas en 3D y diseños en 2D), explorando nuevas técnicas para enriquecer su práctica artística. Su arte refleja una fuerte influencia del arte japonés, especialmente del origami, utilizando papel plegado como principal medio de expresión. Fue miembro del grupo Gallinazo, gestionó el proyecto Hogares de Memoria y fundó Orilab, un laboratorio dedicado al estudio del plegado y el arte del papel.

On View in the Gallery: Dylan Beck

In The Bardo: Existential Ecological Dreamscapes

July 5-August 31, 2024

Dylan Beck’s In The Bardo offers a profound exploration of humanity’s relationship with nature. Through captivating installations and enigmatic ritual objects, Beck delves into the complexities of control, interaction, and dependence on the non-human realm. Evoking the human psyche grappling with a stark question — are we nature’s conductors or participants? In The Bardo promises a formally rich exploration of our fragile coexistence.

Thanks to everyone who attended First Friday and our Artist Talk featuring Dylan Beck!

Open Call for Motion Design Exhibition

Scalehouse invites Motion Designers to be part of Kinetic Communique, an exhibition that aims to educate the public on Motion Design through a visually engaging and interactive gallery show.

Motion Design is a maturing art form that bridges Design and Animation to communicate messages effectively. Kinetic Communique is an exhibit exploring the subgenres of Motion Design and its many applications. As new content delivery methods emerge, Motion Design is becoming an increasingly significant form of communication in our everyday lives.

Categories:

Title Sequences

Explainers

Idents/Packages

Product

Educational

Personal Projects (with a story/some kind of communication)

UI/UX

Logos & Branding

We welcome all styles, including stop motion, cel, 2D, 3D, photoreal, NPR, and more.

Exhibition Dates: October 4-26, 2024.

Please apply by August 9, 2024.

Summer Book Club hosted by Dylan Beck:

Join us for a summer book club!

Participants will read Being Ecological by Timothy Morton. Virtual book club hosted by Dylan Beck on Saturday, August 24 from 10-11:30am. Reading Being Ecological is suggested but not mandatory.

A shorter, 100 page summary of the text, titled All Art is Ecological also by Morton is available for those who prefer a shorter read and can be purchased here.

Copies of Being Ecological are available at Roundabout Books

On view in The Annex:

Kelley Vernon, The Snag

July 5-August 31, 2024

I started painting The Snag because I was in a rut. Being a nontraditional student and graduating later in life, I was having trouble finding a new path. Like The Snag, I was feeling old, worn and irrelevant. I walk my dogs on some BLM land on a regular basis. I grew up here and have been visiting this place since High School. One day on my walk, I noticed The Snag, and paused to consider it. I started painting it. Some days I painted it sloppy and fast and other days I spent more time with it. The variables around The Snag changed regularly but The Snag stayed unchanged. I drew many parallels to The Snag and myself, my life and my family roots. The change of season and my perspective have helped me overcome some of the obstacles that I had been struggling with. The Snag is now like a friend, and I am learning to accept the slightly more weathered (experienced) version of myself.

